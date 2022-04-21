The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spatial distribution of pores helps determine where carbon is stored in the soil

Soils store more carbon than all the vegetation on the Earth's surface. However, there are still many unanswered questions about precisely which processes favor accumulation in the soil. Soil scientists have now developed a new method to show where and under what conditions carbon is stored f in the soil. It turns out, it is primarily the network of soil pores that controls the spatial distribution of carbon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421094101.htm

