Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 17:09 Hits: 2

The development of new, more efficient electrochemical cells could provide a good option for carbon-free hydrogen and chemical production along with large-scale electricity generation and storage. But first, scientists must overcome several challenges, including how to make the cells more efficient and cost-effective.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421130943.htm