Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 17:09 Hits: 1

In a novel set of experiments with mice trained to do a sequence of movements and 'change course' at the spur of the moment, scientists report they have identified areas of the animals' brains that interact to control the ability to perform complex, sequential movements, as well as to help the mice rebound when their movements are interrupted without warning.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421130946.htm