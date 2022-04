Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 13:43 Hits: 2

Researchers have successfully developed a novel optical fiber design allowing the generation of rainbow laser light in the molecular fingerprint electromagnetic region. This new optical fiber with a self-cleaned beam can help in developing applications to, for example, tagging pollutants, cancer diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and food control.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220422094318.htm