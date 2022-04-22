The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Understanding arteriosclerosis: How blood vessels restructure under pressure

Hypertension, a very common condition worldwide, can lead to arteriosclerosis through alterations in the structure of blood vessel walls known as 'vascular remodeling.' In a recent study, an international team of scientists unveiled a molecular pathway for the development of arteriosclerosis for the first time. This could pave the way to better medication for preventing and treating hypertension and arteriosclerosis.

