Understanding arteriosclerosis: How blood vessels restructure under pressure

Published on Friday, 22 April 2022

Hypertension, a very common condition worldwide, can lead to arteriosclerosis through alterations in the structure of blood vessel walls known as 'vascular remodeling.' In a recent study, an international team of scientists unveiled a molecular pathway for the development of arteriosclerosis for the first time. This could pave the way to better medication for preventing and treating hypertension and arteriosclerosis.

