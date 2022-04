Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 13:41 Hits: 3

Vancouver seafood lovers may see more Humboldt squid but less sockeye salmon on restaurant menus in the near future due to climate change. That's according to a new study which examined 362 Vancouver restaurant menus from four time periods, spanning 1880 to 2021.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421094119.htm