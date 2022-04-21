The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Bonds from the past: A journey through the history of protein synthesis

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The process of 'translation' in protein synthesis involves formation of a peptide bond between two amino acids that are attached to two distinct transfer RNAs (tRNAs). For long, scientists have been puzzled as to how these tRNAs evolutionarily lie so close to each other on the ribosome. In a new study, researchers explain how tRNA-like components act as scaffolds for peptide bond formation between amino acid-bound 'RNA minihelices,' which are half tRNA-like molecules.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421100146.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version