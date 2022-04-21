The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Uncovering the secret of ternary polymer solar cell success

Category: Environment Hits: 5

A research team has used electron spin resonance spectroscopy to investigate a polymer solar cell while in operation. Molecular level comparison of the PTzBT/PC61BM system with and without added ITIC allowed them to establish the mechanism for the improvements in stability and power conversion efficiency observed when ITIC is added. It is hoped that this insight will contribute to the commercial realization of cost-effective flexible polymer solar cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421141613.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version