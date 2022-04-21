Uncovering the secret of ternary polymer solar cell success

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 18:16 Hits: 5

A research team has used electron spin resonance spectroscopy to investigate a polymer solar cell while in operation. Molecular level comparison of the PTzBT/PC61BM system with and without added ITIC allowed them to establish the mechanism for the improvements in stability and power conversion efficiency observed when ITIC is added. It is hoped that this insight will contribute to the commercial realization of cost-effective flexible polymer solar cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421141613.htm