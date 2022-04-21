The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Nylon cooking bags, plastic-lined cups can release nanoparticles into liquids

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Nylon cooking bags and plastic-lined cardboard cups are conveniences many people rely on, but a new study suggests that they are an underappreciated source of nanoparticles. They report that the plastic in these products release trillions of nanometer-sized particles into each liter of water that they come in contact with. That sounds like a lot, but the team notes that these levels are under the regulatory limits for consumption.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421154140.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version