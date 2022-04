Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 22:49 Hits: 3

The seismometer placed on Mars by NASA's InSight lander has recorded its two largest seismic events to date: a magnitude 4.2 and a magnitude 4.1 Mars-quake. The pair are the first recorded events to occur on the planet's far side from the lander and are five times stronger than the previous largest event recorded.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220422184953.htm