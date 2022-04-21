The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers detect coronavirus particles with 'slow light'

Existing methods for detecting and diagnosing COVID-19 are either expensive and complex or inaccurate. Now, scientists have developed a novel biosensing platform to detect and quantify viral particles using a simple optical microscope and antibody proteins. Their versatile approach, based on slowing down light, could pave the way to new diagnostic tools and next-generation detection platforms that are fast, accurate, and low-cost.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421094151.htm

