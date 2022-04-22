The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An ocean in your brain: Interacting brain waves key to how we process information

For years, the brain has been thought of as a biological computer that processes information through traditional circuits, whereby data zips straight from one cell to another. While that model is still accurate, a new study shows that there's also a second, very different way that the brain parses information: through the interactions of waves of neural activity. The findings help researchers better understand how the brain processes information.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220422161527.htm

