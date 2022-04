Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 15:47 Hits: 3

A new study uses an innovative approach to examine a shallow-water hydrothermal system and the production of microbes there in situ and near natural conditions as a model to assess the importance of hydrothermal fluid circulation on chemosynthesis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220422114742.htm