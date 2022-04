Articles

Over the past 15 years, public health authorities have downgraded recommendations for the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test as a screening tool to reduce the overdiagnosis and overtreatment of men with low-grade prostate cancer. Now, researchers have found that while these efforts have been effective, the incidence of higher-grade disease and metastasis at diagnosis have risen.

