Hope and Progress This Earth Day

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 16:35 Hits: 4

Written by Dominique Browning

For the past few months, I have been ruminating on hope. The hope that comes from common purpose and a sense of mission. The hope that comes from being part of a community of caregivers who turn out, day after day, month after month, to do the work to make the world better for all children.

The hope that comes from looking back at what we’ve accomplished and looking forward to what’s within reach.

In just the past six months, we have made significant progress:

Congress passed a historic bipartisan infrastructure law in November — investments for which we fought hard, because they will go a long way toward addressing climate change, while cleaning up our air and our water.

The EPA finalized ambitious Clean Car Standards in December — standards significantly strengthened from the original proposal after thousands of Moms members urged the agency to do better.

Last week, New Mexico joined Colorado to finalize nation-leading rules to cut methane pollution from oil and gas operations — state rules moms have tenaciously pushed for the last five years, rules that offer a model for federal methane protections.

This success has laid the groundwork for what could be our biggest victory yet: $550 billion in necessary, commonsense, transformative climate investments.

There is so much at stake. It is time to pass the single largest investment in climate solutions in US history. It is time to make clean energy and transportation more affordable for families. It is time to clean up legacy pollution in environmental justice communities. It is time to put millions of people to work in high-wage, in-demand jobs that build up our neighborhoods.

Climate can’t wait. Our children can’t wait.



Tell the Senate: Support Commonsense Climate Investments

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/hope-progress-earth-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hope-progress-earth-day