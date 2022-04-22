Hope and Progress This Earth Day

Category: Environment Hits: 4
Written by Dominique Browning
For the past few months, I have been ruminating on hope. The hope that comes from common purpose and a sense of mission. The hope that comes from being part of a community of caregivers who turn out, day after day, month after month, to do the work to make the world better for all children.
The hope that comes from looking back at what we’ve accomplished and looking forward to what’s within reach.
In just the past six months, we have made significant progress:
This success has laid the groundwork for what could be our biggest victory yet: $550 billion in necessary, commonsense, transformative climate investments.
There is so much at stake. It is time to pass the single largest investment in climate solutions in US history. It is time to make clean energy and transportation more affordable for families. It is time to clean up legacy pollution in environmental justice communities. It is time to put millions of people to work in high-wage, in-demand jobs that build up our neighborhoods.
Climate can’t wait. Our children can’t wait.
Tell the Senate: Support Commonsense Climate Investments
Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/hope-progress-earth-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hope-progress-earth-day