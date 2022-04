Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 18:11 Hits: 1

An international research team samples seawater from around the world to reveal which tropical reef fish occur where. To identify species and families, they successfully used the residual DNA shed by the animals present in the water. But not all fish can be traced in this way.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421141130.htm