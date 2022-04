Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 18:15 Hits: 3

To get to the places where they are needed, immune cells not only squeeze through tiny pores. They even overcome wall-like barriers of tightly packed cells. Scientists have now discovered that cell division is key to their success. Together with other recent studies, their findings give the full picture of a process just as important for healing as for the spread of cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421141530.htm