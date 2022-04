Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 22:12 Hits: 3

By scanning the genomes of nearly 6,000 stroke patients, researchers have identified two genes associated with recovery. Both are involved in regulating neuronal excitability, suggesting that targeting overstimulated neurons may help promote recovery in the pivotal first 24 hours.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220421181207.htm