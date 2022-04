Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 18:53 Hits: 1

This Earth Day, we show how city councils and mayors have stepped up to boldly decarbonize in the face of national government inaction.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-mumbai-to-paris-the-cities-investing-in-the-planet/a-61479857?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss