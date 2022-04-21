NRDC: Accelerating Toward Cleaner Highways

WASHINGTON – The Department of Transportation issued a framework today for investments that would help states and cities slash greenhouse gas emissions from their highways.

This guidance for the use of $6.4 billion under the bipartisan infrastructure law will allow states to put in place programs that would cut pollution from transportation, including curbing traffic backups, investing in biking and walking alternatives, and building out the charging network needed for electric cars and trucks.

The following is a statement from Deron Lovaas, a senior advocate for transportation at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is the biggest, best new highway program focused on carbon reduction in the infrastructure law. With this guidance, the Biden administration is taking a crucial step to ensure that it achieves those reductions and provides clean transportation choices across the nation.

“It’s now up to states and cities to hit the accelerator. There’s a tremendous opportunity here, but it will be up to state and local leaders to deliver the cuts in pollution – and in gridlock – that Americans want and deserve.”

