NRDC: FERC Takes Key Step to Build Out the Electric Grid

WASHINGTON – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a proposal today for how the nation’s transmission system can meet the rapidly changing needs of the 21st century. These much-needed improvements would come as our outdated power grid has become a costly bottleneck for clean energy across the nation.

The following is a statement from John Moore, director of the Sustainable FERC Project at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“FERC’s proposal would provide a much-needed catalyst to deliver the upgrades our electricity grid desperately needs.

“Paired with investments from Congress, it would help get new wind and solar power connected to the grid throughout the heart of the nation, while increasing our safety by making the entire electricity system more resilient to climate-fueled hurricanes, floods and heat waves.”

