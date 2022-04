Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 17:35 Hits: 0

Plastics surround us, whether it's the grocery bags we use at the supermarket or household items such as shampoo and detergent bottles. Plastics don't exist only as large objects, but also as microscopic particles that are released from these larger products. These microscopic plastics can end up in the environment, and they can be ingested into our bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220420133533.htm