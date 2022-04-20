Moms Clean Air Force on TODAY Show!

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 20:38 Hits: 4

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Moms Clean Air Force National Field Manager Almeta Cooper:

I vividly remember putting my daughter Elise on the bus on her first day of kindergarten all those years ago. I had pinned a name badge on her sweater with her name and her teacher’s name. She was so happy and excited!

Despite all the care and concern I put into that day, what I didn’t know then was that the pollution from that bus was actually a health risk for my daughter and all the other kids onboard.

Diesel pollution can trigger asthma attacks, harm respiratory development, cause cancer, and interfere with brain development and learning. And health risks are just one of the reasons we need electric school buses today.

I was interviewed by the TODAY Show (starting at minute 7:00) about the many benefits of electric school buses— especially for environmental justice communities near me in Fulton County, Georgia.

I live in Atlanta, which has some of the most unhealthy air in the country. Diesel pollution from buses and other heavy-duty vehicles is making it harder for us all to breathe. That’s why I work with local parents to seek solutions and relief from the air pollution that impacts our communities’ health. Electric vehicles are a step in the right direction to clean up our air and make all of us healthier.

And that’s what I told TODAY for their feature, Climate Change: How women are leading the charge to save our planet | TODAY ALL Day.

There are more than 400,000 yellow school buses on the road in the US transporting 20 million children. Transitioning the nation’s school bus fleet to zero-emissions, all-electric buses would be a big step toward improving the air in our communities and reducing climate pollution.

WATCH ME ON TODAY to learn more about all the incredible benefits of electric school buses to our children and our communities. You can watch this replay online until April 26!

Tell the Senate: Support Commonsense Climate Investments

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/moms-clean-air-force-on-today-show/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=moms-clean-air-force-on-today-show