Court Rules EPA Must Revise "Flawed" Analysis of Toxic Chemical TCVP in Pet Flea Collars

SAN FRANCISCO ​— A federal court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must revise its misleading assessment of the impacts of tetrachlorvinphos (TCVP), a neurotoxin commonly found in pet flea collars. The ruling continues the thirteen-year legal battle between EPA and NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) to remove the last uncontrolled in-home use of organophosphates, a dangerous class of pesticides that includes chlorpyrifos, known to damage the developing brains and nervous systems of young children, toddlers, and fetuses.

Despite EPA determining TCVP pet collars pose serious health risks to children in 2016 and a 2020 court ruling critiquing EPA’s many years of delay and requiring EPA action, the agency still refused to ban the products. EPA’s refusal was based on its miscalculated risk analysis that significantly underestimated how much TCVP would get on children’s hands and in their bodies, during normal activities with their pets. The court ruling today agreed with NRDC that EPA’s risk analysis was inaccurate and is requiring that EPA publish a revised assessment in 120 days.

Following is a statement from Miriam Rotkin-Ellman, Senior Scientist at NRDC:

“EPA’s 2020 risk analysis was profoundly flawed in its approach and conclusions. It has needlessly delayed the removal of these dangerous products and further exposed millions of children to serious, life-long health risks. With the court’s decision, EPA must follow the science and protect children from the dangers of TCVP collars. EPA should prioritize children’s health over the interests of the chemical industry and act quickly to close the door on dangerous organophosphate uses in the home.”

