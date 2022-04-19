Disasters could disrupt care for opioid use disorder in most vulnerable communities

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 18:07 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 pandemic has spiked the overdose death rate from opioid use. For people who rely on medications (buprenorphine, methadone, and extended-release naltrexone) to treat opioid use disorders, the pandemic and such natural disasters as tornados, hurricanes, and wildfires can disrupt access to medications. And new research finds that the location of medication treatment services makes treatment interruption likely where those disruptions exist.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220419140737.htm