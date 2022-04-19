NRDC: Biden Takes Step on Environmental Reviews

WASHINGTON – The White House Council on Environmental Quality issued standards today that are a key first step toward restoring meaningful environmental reviews for federal projects under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The following is a statement from Kabir Green, director of federal affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“President Biden took an important step toward reestablishing some core standards for environmental reviews -- a change that’s a key part of allowing communities and tribes to understand projects that will define their neighborhoods for decades to come.

“Importantly, these new rules ensure that federal agencies should consider how their decisions affect our climate, reversing the Trump administration efforts to keep the federal government’s head buried in the sand.

“Today’s rules must be followed by further action to ensure these reviews adapt for the future.”

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.