Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 12:56 Hits: 9

A new study shows it's not how much extra water you give your plants, but when you give it that counts. Researchers observed that in summer, plants grow more when given extra water, in addition to any natural rainfall. However, the same is not true in winter.

