Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 April 2022

Taylor Swift, an American singer known for her musical talents, has earned a new accolade. She now has a new species of millipede named after her. The new species of twisted-claw millipede was discovered in the mountains of Tennessee. Scientists described a total of 17 new species from the Appalachian Mountains.

