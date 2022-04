Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 11:00 Hits: 3

More than 27 million birds have died or been slaughtered, and wild birds are dying too. Without a shot, farmers have to rely on vigilance and culling their flocks.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/a-brutal-wave-of-bird-flu-spotlights-the-need-for-a-poultry-vaccine