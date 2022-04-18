What food sector needs to know about how to reduce sodium

Articles

Monday, 18 April 2022

Sodium is an essential micronutrient, but the amount we need is small. Three slices of bread or one teaspoon of table salt will do it, and chances are your daily sodium intake is far greater. More than 90% of Americans consume too much sodium, which can lead to hypertension, high blood pressure, and increased risk of heart disease and stroke. A new article provides a comprehensive review of scientific literature on sodium reduction strategies in food production.

