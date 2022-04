Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 18:16 Hits: 1

Using a new computational model that simulates the life cycle of pathogen-laden particles, researchers found that a combination of distancing of six feet, universal mask-wearing, and increased room ventilation could reduce the risk of infection by more than 98 percent in more than 95 percent of scenarios studied.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220413141610.htm