Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 18:16 Hits: 1

Scientists have found that social connections influence the brain structure of rhesus macaques. Specifically, the number of grooming partners an individual had predicted the size of brain areas associated with social decision-making and empathy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220413141613.htm