Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 20:18 Hits: 1

Clouds come in myriad shapes, sizes and types, which control their effects on climate. New research shows that splintering of frozen liquid droplets to form ice shards inside Southern Ocean clouds dramatically affects the clouds’ ability to reflect sunlight back to space.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220413161821.htm