Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 15:21 Hits: 3

A new study finds that the percentage of Americans surviving from age 65 to 85 was 19 percentage points higher for someone with at least $300,000 in wealth than for those with no assets. But there was a 37 percentage point difference between those who never smoked and current smokers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220415112150.htm