Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022

A photocatalyst made using a combination of titanium dioxide and copper oxide nanoclusters inactivates various variant types of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Scientists have developed this antiviral photocatalyst, in a recent breakthrough, which has been proven to be effective under both darkness and indoor light.

