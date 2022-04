Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 17:54 Hits: 2

Perovskite materials could potentially replace silicon to make solar cells that are far thinner, lighter, and cheaper. But turning these materials into a product that can be manufactured competitively has been a long struggle. A new system using machine learning could speed the development of optimized production methods, and help make this next generation of solar power a reality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220415135408.htm