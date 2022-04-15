The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A key brain region for substance use disorders now has a searchable atlas of distinct cell populations

In a work of systematic biology that advances the field, researchers have identified 16 distinct cell populations in a complex area of the midbrain called the ventral tegmental area, or VTA. The VTA is important for its role in the dopamine neurotransmission involved in reward-directed behavior. Substance use disorders involve dysregulation of these reward circuits, leading to repeated drug-seeking despite adverse consequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220415163751.htm

