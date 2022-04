Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 20:37 Hits: 4

A research group has analyzed how certain immune cells known as innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) develop into mature cells that play a part in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings could pave the way for more effective treatments against IBD, a disease that causes considerable suffering and that is linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220415163754.htm