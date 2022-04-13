The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Beyond the honeybee: How many bee species does a meadow need?

Entomologists have now shown that the more plant species there are in a meadow, the more bee species are needed for pollination. They found that the less common bees often visited specific plants others didn't, shedding new light on the role of rare species in ecosystems -- critical to conservation efforts because rare species are most at risk of extinction from habitat loss, pollution, climate change and other factors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220412203110.htm

