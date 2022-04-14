Key signaling pathway in immune cells could be new Alzheimer’s target

Articles

Thursday, 14 April 2022

Inhibiting an important signaling pathway in brain-resident immune cells may calm brain inflammation and thereby slow the disease process in Alzheimer's and some other neurodegenerative diseases, suggests a new study. The findings point to the possibility of new therapeutic strategies against neurodegenerative diseases, which are relatively common in older adults and so far have no effective, disease-modifying treatments.

