How to balance biodiversity goals with limited economic resources

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 16:51 Hits: 1

In 2019, a landmark report gave the world its first report card on biodiversity loss. There was one crystal clear conclusion: human actions threaten more species with global extinction than ever before. Now, a research team has reviewed combining conservation with practical economic tools using a case study of Colombia, South America, a high priority but underfunded country for biodiversity conservation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220414125111.htm