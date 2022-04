Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022

A study initiated before the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has found that a $1000 incentive for the vaccine-hesitant could boost vaccine rates up to 87 percent. The study also speaks to how monetary incentives can be used to influence larger behavior change.

