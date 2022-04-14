The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New COVID-19 nasal spray outperforms current antibody treatments in mice

Current antibody treatments block SARS-CoV-2 by binding to one of three binding sites on the spike protein. A new protein-based antiviral binds to all three sites on the spike protein, making it more effective than current therapies. The new therapy also is low-cost, easy to manufacture, does not require complicated supply chains with extreme refrigeration and potentially could be self-administered.

