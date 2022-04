Articles

Thursday, 14 April 2022

The vast majority of people over 50 say it's important that they keep living in their current homes for as long as possible. But a new poll shows many of them haven't planned or prepared for 'aging in place,' and a sizable percentage might have a hard time paying for in-home help.

