California Accelerates Transition to Clean Vehicles

SACRAMENTO – California’s Air Resources Board proposed standards that would transition the state to 100% sales of zero-emitting vehicles by 2035--a plan that will protect drivers from high prices at the pump, cut health-harming air pollution, and help address the climate crisis.

The following is a statement from Kathy Harris, a clean vehicles and fuels advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“California has the unique opportunity to solidify its place in the United States—and around the world—as a leader in slashing pollution from the transportation sector. By setting standards that will put more electric cars and trucks on the road, the state will also protect drivers from volatile gasoline prices, while driving innovation and creating thousands of good jobs.

“Building on this, the state needs to ensure that programs are delivering emission reductions to those communities where the public health needs are the greatest.

“Strong standards will place even more electric cars and trucks in the showroom and increase access to technologies that will get us on the freeway to a cleaner, healthier future. The IPCC says that we stand at a 'make or break' moment for climate action. The transportation sector is the largest source of carbon pollution—making policies like this essential if we are to have any chance of preventing the worst impacts of climate change.”

