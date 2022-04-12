The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers generate high-quality quantum light with modular waveguide device

Researchers have successfully generated strongly nonclassical light using a modular waveguide-based light source. By combining a waveguide optical parametric amplifier (OPA) module created for quantum experiments and a specially designed photon detector, researchers were able to produce light in a superposition of coherent states. The achievement represents a crucial step toward creating faster and more practical optical quantum computers.

