Researchers generate high-quality quantum light with modular waveguide device

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 20:16 Hits: 2

Researchers have successfully generated strongly nonclassical light using a modular waveguide-based light source. By combining a waveguide optical parametric amplifier (OPA) module created for quantum experiments and a specially designed photon detector, researchers were able to produce light in a superposition of coherent states. The achievement represents a crucial step toward creating faster and more practical optical quantum computers.

