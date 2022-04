Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 18:24 Hits: 4

The U.S. COVID-19 Forecast Hub, a collaborative research consortium, has generated the most consistently accurate predictions of pandemic deaths at the state and national level, according to a new paper. Every week since early April 2020, this international effort has produced a multi-model ensemble forecast of short-term COVID-19 trends in the U.S.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220411142416.htm