Lead as a social determinant of child and adolescent physiological stress and behavior

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 20:05 Hits: 7

Lead is an environmental neurotoxicant that causes neurocognitive deficits and cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. It also disproportionately affects socially disadvantaged communities. The association between lead exposure and children's IQ has been well studied, but few studies have examined the effects of blood lead on children's physiological stress and behavior. Three new studies shed light on how lead can affect children and adolescents' physiological stress and emotional/behavioral development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220411160525.htm