Moms Are Speaking Up About Pollution From Trucks and Buses

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 April 2022

Written by Molly Rauch

This week, dozens of Moms are speaking up at a public hearing about EPA’s proposal to clean up tailpipe pollution from heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Truck pollution harms people’s lungs, hearts, and brains. It also makes climate change more severe, and that is dangerous to our health. Truck pollution is an urgent public health and environmental justice issue.

EPA’s proposal is a welcome step forward. But as our members are telling EPA today, the proposal doesn’t go far enough. EPA should further strengthen the standards for heavy-duty vehicle pollution, to better protect children, people with asthma, older adults, and other vulnerable groups from the health harms of air pollution.

Moms and dads across the country want to see a rapid transition to zero-emitting trucks, and we need cleaner air for our children and our communities. People with asthma, children, and older adults are especially vulnerable to the health impacts of pollution from heavy-duty vehicles. We urgently need cleaner trucks and buses on the road, especially in underserved communities that are overburdened with traffic pollution due to their proximity to highways.

