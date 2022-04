Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 17:24 Hits: 3

New research highlights a technique known as Wastewater-based Epidemiology (WBE), in which samples of municipal wastewater can be used as a diagnostic tool to explore a surprisingly broad range of community-wide health indices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/04/220406132434.htm